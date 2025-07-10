Local churches see steep decline in attendance amid ICE Raids up and down the coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—As ICE raids ramp up many community members are living in fear.

“To actually see it in front of your face, see happen is very unnerving. It's very scary. And I can't even fathom how many other people feel, you know, having to be scared just to walk out the door,” said Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Safety Officer Anthony Rodriguez.

Families are staying inside, and breadwinners are avoiding going to work.

Father Pedro Lopez says ICE is disproportionately targeting people of color.

“In the last couple of days, just here in our neighborhood, there have been some arrests that have been made. And people that we know from the parish or are known by members of our parish,” said Lopez, who head the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

The church is a primarily Hispanic congregation that has now witnessed a sharp decline in attendees.

And it’s not just undocumented folks that are staying at home.

“Whether you're documented, undocumented or even a citizen, you're likely to get arrested if they feel like arresting you. They won't accept documentation that you present. They'll say it's falsified. And so people are scared because of that,” said Father Pedro Lopez, Our Lady of Guadalupe Pastor

President Trump has pushed back against sanctuary policies, giving ICE authorization to enter into churches and even schools and hospitals.

Even with signs outside the building that state ICE is not permitted on the premises without a warrant, people are not taking any chances.

And it’s having a significant mental health impact on the community.

“A church is a family, it's where you can come and be and supposed to be safe and to see that the families that you normally see on a Sunday not coming, it's it really does affect you because you miss them,” said Anthony Rodriguez.

The Bishop of San Bernardino has excused Catholics in the diocese from their obligation to attend mass due to fears surrounding immigration enforcement activity.

Father Pedro tells his congregation to lean into their faith.

“God is with us. He's observing all of this. Injustice will not go unpunished. Any injustice will be dealt with by God in some way. It's not for you and I to take on that role of Judge or of executioner,” said Father Pedro Lopez.