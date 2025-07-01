Gray Tuesday morning, tracking your 4th of July forecast

Its a cool and cloudy Tuesday morning for the Central Coast. Damp roads are expected as the clouds produce misting. This may impact your morning commute, use caution when traveling. Overcast skies will mix out to sunshine by the afternoon and more of the same weather arrives by the evening. Fantastic mornings for sleeping in and perfect hiking weather after lunch. Highs rise within a degree or so of yesterday.

Minimal weather pattern shifts expected Wednesday. Clouds will greet us and may cause travel impacts, before clearing out later in the day. Temperatures hold within a few degrees of average and winds remain breezy after lunch. No watches warnings or advisories expected. Enjoy!

Thursday and Friday will be rinse and repeat. Not much of a temperatures or cloud coverage difference. The only thing that may change will be marine hazards. As Hurricane Flossie travels up the Mexico coastline, it will push up energy through the waters and may bring some marine advisories. This will be important to monitor for boaters and those who plan to enjoy the beach over the holiday weekend. For now, rain chances are pushed back to the week after the 4th of July. Still monitoring Flossies path and low pressure set to move over northern California. After the 8th or July or so, data hints at a potent heatwave, stay tuned for more info.