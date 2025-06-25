Low-income seniors in Santa Barbara speak out against proposed sale of two apartment complexes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Marie Christine says it would be heartbreaking to let go of a place that houses so many special memories with her late husband who she says was the love of her life.

“I am reluctant to leave the place because he passed away in the place and I took care of him until his last breath. And this is a special place for him,” said Maria Christine Kannoglou, a senior living in the Edgerly Apartments.

She says it would also be a huge financial strain, as she explains she is “very lucky” that she currently pays $1,500 a month for a two bedroom.

Several low-income seniors are worried about what the future holds, now that the Battistone Foundation is selling two of its buildings— Edgerly and Palm Tree.

“ If, like I said, a large corporation buys, we won't be able to stay,” said Karine Anderson, who lives in the Edgerly Apartments.

For decades, the Battistone Foundation has provided affordable housing to low-income seniors in Santa Barbara.

The foundation now plans to sell the two buildings, stating that it will help them generate revenue to help even more seniors.

In a statement, the foundation’s CEO Cindy Hill said, “The foundation will better fulfill our charitable purpose of providing low-cost housing by utilizing the funds now locked into high valued Santa Barbara real estate as we transition our efforts to a grant-making foundation rather than an operating foundation.”

But tenants are worried that new owners may try to raise rents or end their leases.

“I don't see how the foundation can help more seniors if this is sold to a place that doesn't want to continue the mission of this place, which is to help elders, low income elders,” said 89-year-old Shyama Osborne, who is living in a month-to- month lease at the Edgerly property.

The Battistone Foundation says state and local laws will protect the tenants.

Santa Barbara City Council Member Wendy Santa Maria says the city has made a lot of progress in terms of passing ordinances to protect tenants, but ultimately she wants to make sure this senior community won’t be pushed out, and that means putting things in writing.

“We really can't control what a future buyer is going to do with this property and with the tenants unless there is some sort of agreement and a covenant. And of course, the big question is who is going to buy it?” said Santamaria.

The Battistone Foundation says there is a possibility that they sell to another non-profit.