Crowds of people gathered in Santa Barbara for ‘No Kings’ protest on Saturday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Numerous people gathered Saturday for the 'No Kings' protest in Santa Barbara.

"I knew there was going to be a great turn out, but this is amazing," said Julio Roman, who is Executive Director at Pacific Pride Foundation "To see this sea of people from miles up to miles left, it's just incredible to see."

Saturday’s protest is the same day as Flag Day and a large parade in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday which also lands on the same day as President Donald Trumps 79th birthday.

"I'm here teaching my kids that democracy is not something going to exist if we don't stand up, if we don't protest," said Esther Kim Varet, who was attending with her kids. "Protesting is one of our fundamental rights as an American citizen."

The 'No kings' protest also comes after a week of immigration enforcement raids have been reported through out Southern California.

"Less families being separated, less needless blood shed, less tyrannical reign over people that just want to live their lives in peace," said protester Lloyd Patterson.

Congressman Salud Carbajal also showed his support during the protest.

But, Saturday, the sidewalks were filled with locals holding their signs high, hoping their voices will be heard.

"Very heartened and positive and glad to see everyone out here, you know it's just a beautiful thing seeing everyone come together," said Patterson

"I literally started tearing up because just seeing the numbers out here really made me realize that we are stronger together, that we are not few, that we are many, and we are a force to be reckoned with and we will not stay silent," said Kim Varet.