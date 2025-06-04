Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District celebrates LGBTQ+ community with rainbow bridge installation

ISLA VISTA, Calif.—It’s just a regular bridge in the daytime at Anisq’Oyo Park, but at night this connecting landmark turns into a world of color.

“Sometimes there's a dark cloud and all we have to do is just keep focused and the rainbow will appear. And so that is why it's called ‘Rainbow Bridge,’” said Environment Makers Co-Owner Kym Cochran.

The bridge is literally and figuratively shining a light on the LGBGTQ+ community.

Ash Valenti says it serves as a connector during a politically divisive period in history.

The political climate towards the LGBT community is a little scary right now in some ways, but we've always been resilient and we've always found ways to support each other, no matter how hard it seems,” said Valenti, who’s on the board of the Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District.

“Pride matters. Trans people matter. You know, being able to really have a public space that has an art installation that is acknowledging our marginalized community in a difficult time is important,” said IVRPD General Manager Kimberly Kiefer.

According to a new report, a transgender person is 2.5 times more likely than a cisgender person to experience violence.

“As a kid, I did feel a little bit like an outsider, but I always found ways of I finding community and ways to feel at home. And now it feels very liberating. It feels like, you know, all of the oppression from the gender binary can't touch me. And I don't think I should be able to touch anyone,” said Valenti.

The bridge will be up during the whole month of June.

“It is metaphorically filling the gap in society. It poses all together. And that's what all bridges do, after all,” said Jonathan Smith from The Environment Makers.