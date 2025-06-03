Los Padres Hotshots put out fires generated by lightning strikes from fast- moving storm

SANTA BARBARA AND VENTURA COUNTIES, Calif.—The Los Padres Hotshots were hard at work Monday putting out the fires caused by lightning over the weekend.



“They've extinguished it. They've mopped it up. They've eliminated smokes, they've eliminated pockets of heat,

and now they're hand checking every last piece of the fire footprint to make sure that there's not anything that they missed like Ember that the wind could catch and blow over their control line and start a whole new fire,” said Los Padres National Forest Spokesman Flemming Bertelsen.



The thunderstorm moved in Saturday, turning a hot, clear day into a gray, stormy evening.



“It's just, you know, electricity on the grandest scale imaginable,” said Bertelsen.



The National Weather Service says it generated over 2,500 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.



Los Padres National Forest Spokesman Flemming Bertelsen says it’s unusual to have this type of weather event in the month of May. They usually don't arrive until August.



Storms like this can generate dozens of fires afterwards, but fire officials say they’re fortunate this one only created 4 small fires in the Southwest Mount Pinos District.



“We usually get these lightning fires up, starting up high and then they kind of back down slowly. So preferably those are the fires we like to have because they're good for the ecology. It creates kind of a slow spreading, low intensity burn that is actually pretty beneficial to forest health,” said Bertelsen.



The National Weather Service says they’re anticipating another round of thunderstorms over the interior sections of Southern California on Tuesday.



“Some of those storms could be strong with gusty winds. A lot of lightning locally heavy rainfall as well. Lightning strikes that could extend outside of the course to ignite new fires,” said Ariel Cohen with the National Weather Service.



The National Weather Service is advising the public to stay vigilant hammering home the message “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

