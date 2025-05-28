Skip to Content
One injured after car goes over the side of roadway

today at 4:01 am
Published 3:46 am

LAKE CACHUMA, Calif. - One person is left with major injuries after their car went 30 feet over the side and landed against a tree.

The accident happened around 2 A.M. on the 2300 block of highway 154, east of the Lake Cachuma entrance.

The driver required extrication and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Emergency Room by ambulance.

The accident closed the Westbound Highway 154. There is no word on when the highway could re-open.

This is a developing story, we will bring you the latest as it comes into our newsroom.

car accident
KEYT
Lake Cachuma
Santa Barbara

Michael Yu

