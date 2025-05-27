Santa Ynez Valley Elks Lodge hosts Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Hall In Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif.—Warm applause filled the Veterans Memorial Hall in Solvang Monday as service men gave speeches about the sacrifices of fallen soldiers and as music honored their memory.

“The purpose of Memorial is here we stand free. And this is a lot different than you see in other countries,” said veteran Rudolph Henderson, who lives in Buelllton.

Monday was not only a day to reflect on the legacy of fallen soldiers, but it was also a day that brought up important questions about America’s history and what it means to truly be free.

“It's getting better as a black American I went through a whole lot that I didn't deserve. But it's my country, and I'm going to stick with it, try to make it better and just be a good citizen,” said Phillip Merritt, who lives in Buellton.

“Being Native American means I am an American and to the truest sense. We will defend. I'll always back everybody who defends our country. And I'm always here to defend those people who defend it for us,” said Stefan Ornelaz from the Santa Ynez Valley Elks Lodge

The Elks Lodge provided a complementary tri-tip lunch following the ceremony.

“Doing anything in service to our veterans touches my heart no matter where they serve. How long they serve. We think of all of the veterans throughout the decades since we became a country, the United States of America,” said Terry Bunn from the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that the veteran population will decrease by about 34% from 18.3 million to 12.1 million by 2048.