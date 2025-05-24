Ventura County residents get criminal records expunged

VENTURA, Calif.—Joseph Gonzalez is looking to chart a new path forward after a misdemeanor 5 years ago followed him until today.



“It was a big mistake. But I got to own up to it and pay my dues,” said the 24 year old.



He's one of dozens of people who went to the clean slate clinic in Ventura on Friday, hoping to get criminal records expunged, felonies reduced or arrest records sealed.



Joseph Andrade is also looking for help fixing past mistakes.

“I first wanted to be a baseball player and MLB. That was my goal too. But as I went down the line, as I got older, did a lot of mistakes and I regret them. But it's a lesson learned. And I'm just trying to, you know, I'm here to clean my record and do better things from here,” said Andrade.



The Clean Slate Program aims to eliminate barriers to employment, housing and benefits.



Directing Attorney Joseph Doherty says criminal convictions trap people in a cycle of poverty that ultimately leads many to re-offend.



“If you're not able to earn an income through gainful employment or become a viable candidate for a housing opportunity because of a conviction, you're going to be locked into low earning potential or no earning potential and homelessness. Those collateral consequences of having a criminal conviction can feel permanent, even though that was never the intention,” said Doherty.

The District Attorney's Office says that more than 160,000 convictions in Ventura County alone could potentially be eligible for expungement.



“ It allows community members to get jobs, to find housing, to apply for and receive student aid, health care and other basic necessities and aid. And that's something that we want to be a part of and help to facilitate,” said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.

The Clean Slate Clinic screened over 300 petitions from nearly 80 people friday



The directing attorney says over 90% of those petitions were unopposed.



Those who missed the clinic today can still reach out to expunge their records by contacting California Rural Legal Assistance.