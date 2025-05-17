2025 Old Spanish Days poster and pin revealed at La Primavera Saturday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - People gathered at the Carriage and Western Art Museum in Santa Barbara for the 2025 Fiesta poster and pin reveal.

Old Spanish days La Primavera kicks off Fiesta festivities. "Fiesta brings the community together, that’s what I love about it," said 2025 El Presidente Fritz Olenberger.

Saturday people gathered and enjoyed performances from the 2025 Fiesta Spirit and Junior Spirit. During the event the introductions to the Fiesta honoraries and Grand Marshals were given.

The event officially revealed the poster and pin for Old Spanish days Fiesta. 2025 El Presidente Fritz Olenberger shares a little of the posters inspiration.



“Every year it’s kinda the idea that the poster and the pin reflect a little bit about the president of that year. So the little bit of me is going to be my photography," said Olenberger.

Your Newschannel spoke to one of the artists who contributed in the creation of the 2025 Fiesta poster.

“Well he had a photograph that he wanted the concept based on, so then I had Kate come in and model for it and pose for it and created it from his concept," said Derek Harrison, artist who contributed to the poster.



“I had to find some outfit that mimicked what the dress was and pose in the exact thing so that we could get the face and right orientation for it and had to get the hand right," said Kate Maddaloni, who modeled and helped Harrison.



“There’s a what- hundred and one years of history of these posters and when Fritz first asked me to do it I went to the history museum and looked through all of them. I think it’s very suitable and fitting for this year. You know, it’s modern, but it’s still a classical oil painting. It still has that Fiesta energy and vibe to it," said Harrison.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2025 kicks off July 30-August 3.