Business slows down in heart of Santa Barbara despite “Cinco de Mayo” holiday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Music is booming but business is just trickling in on what has historically been a festive celebration.



Andrew Mendoza, Lives on Chumash Reservation

“it's eerily like, it’s dead. Like it was weird to see this emptiness on a day like this, but I'm here.”



The yearly celebration commemorates the military victory of the Mexican army, who against all odds, defeated invading French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.



“You're celebrating the fact that people won, that this is a holiday of like, triumph. They fought for something, and then they got it,” said Jovan Turner, who lives in Oxnard.

Though the historical context is lost on many who celebrate over drinks and Mexican food, locals say it traditionally has brought the community together.



But some locals say the holiday has been co-opted by people who don’t appreciate the contributions of the local Mexican community.



“They want to embrace the cultural, the cultural background, but they don't want to embrace the people,” said local musician David Velazquez.



“While people turn their heads towards the current political climate, others are pointing to declining tourism and bad timing, saying the slowdown in business is because the holiday has fallen on a Monday this year.



“You know, it's been relatively slow so far, but we're hoping that people are out, especially for dinner. You know, we have good, authentic food here, so it doesn't really get much better than this, if you ask me,” said Casa Comal Worker Elijah Pisula.

A handful of businesses are hoping to entice “Cinco de Drinko” fans with special offerings.



“We marinated some watermelon in mezcal and tequila, and we're making a prickly pear or watermelon mezcal margarita,” said “The Cruisery” Owner Aron Ashland.

“There’s our chammy and tajin with mango sorbet We also add, of course, more to mind to here and for everyone involved,” said Cusos Creamery Owner Dylan Mancuso.



“I’m going to get mezcal and take a shot of tequila in honor for the people who. Yeah, just liberated themselves and became their own,” said Jovan Turner.

