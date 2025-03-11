Local Congressman and State Senator issue joint letter to Governor Newsom for urgent environmental review on oil production project on Gaviota Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—On Monday Congressman Salud Carbajal and Senator Adam Schiff issued a joint letter to Governor Gavin Newsom.



It asks for more public hearings and state oversight for Sable Offshore’s plans to restart local oil production using the same pipeline that ruptured during the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill.



“Anybody who wants to conduct business in this industry, knowing the perils that it brings of oil spills, the danger to our economy, the danger to our fisheries, the danger to our environment and our ecosystem and our coastline needs to know that they need to adhere to the highest standards,” said Carbajal.



The letter notes that multiple state regulators — including the Office of State Fire Marshal, State Parks, and California Coastal Commission— play an important role in restarting production.



It also outlines a few urgent requests including that the Office of State Fire Marshal and State Parks conduct environmental reviews.



“It's not a stretch for the Congress members to ask the state to do what they're supposed to be doing in the first place, which is following their legal processes, enforcing the law and allowing for the public to have a chance to weigh in on this project, said Environmental Defense Center Executive Director Alex Katz.

The last time an environmental review was done was back in 1985.



“Have they done repairs? Yes. Have they enhanced technology in certain things? Yes. So is it safer, as some people say? Absolutely. Is it the best option? No,” said Carbajal.



Carbajal says the best option is a new pipeline.



“The pipeline is corrosion prone, and that's why a new pipeline would be so important, because with new technology, new materials, you're able to put in a pipeline that would be able to withstand such corrosion and much better standards.”.



We reached out to Sable and they gave us a statement that reads in part: “At the time of restart, this pipeline will meet more stringent environmental and safety requirements than any other pipeline in the state. That’s because restart of the Santa Ynez unit is authorized and ultimately controlled by the process agreed to in a federal consent decree.”



Congressman Carbajal says even though he worries about the local impacts of the re-start, this is ultimately a state issue.