Coast Guard conducts rescue drills near Santa Barbara Harbor Thursday night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As the sun set a Coast Guard rescue drill was held at the Santa Barbara Harbor on Thursday night.

“We saw a helicopter down low, so we booked it over here and it’s great," said Santa Barbara resident Steve Harding.

Steve Harding lives in Santa Barbara and he was one of the many onlookers watching the rescue drill around 5 o'clock on Thursday. We spoke to him about what it means to him knowing safety drills were being conducted along our local coastline.

"It's great. obviously, having emergency emergency personnel like those classes is it gives you a sense of comfort and safety," said Harding. "And i mean, the machinery is awesome, the boats are cool, the copters, it's just really cool to see."

A mock rescue was performed by the Coast Guard which involved jumping in the water for a rescue. Practicing rescue drills ensures crew members are prepared in case of any emergencies. Coast Guard Rescue Drills include: man overboard, abandon ship and recovering a person in the water. One of the goals of the drill is to improve maritime incident response.

“We always see this boat here at the harbor and we never get to see the copter so that’s cool," said Harding.