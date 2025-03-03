A cool and brisk weather pattern to start the work week

The rain on Sunday was on the lighter side and while hail was reported in parts of the Mesa in Santa Barbara, rain totals were less than a quarter inch. Expect a cool Monday to start the week with brisk winds and cool conditions. Temperatures will remain below season average for this time of year. A series of cold storm systems will move through the region through the week and the next system is set to arrive late Tuesday night until Thursday morning. So far, the forecast shows the next system to be on the light to moderate side Winds are expected to arrive with the system, prompting the high chance for more advisories.

Monday will continue with gusty winds. A wind advisory is in place until 9 p.m. for the Central Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley. Wind speeds will remain around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. It'll be a great time to head to the mountains for snow. A winter weather advisory is in place for the northern Ventura county mountains. Snow levels will drop to 3000 feet. it will expire by 4 p.m. Monday.

For those headed to the beach, be cautious as a high surf advisory does continue for Ventura and San Luis Obispo county beaches, as well as beach hazards conditions for Santa Barbara Beaches. Breaking waves are expected to be 5 to 8 feet and dangerous rip currents are expected. The hazardous statements will expire by 9 p.m. Monday.

A weak ridge will move over the region Tuesday as well as weak offshore flow, drying things up a bit. By Wednesday, another cold trough for the North will make way, bringing rain showers until Thursday. This system is looking to be on the stronger side than what was seen on Sunday, however it is not bringing any concerns. Depending on your micro climate, rain will begin late Tuesday night, while other micro climates can expect rain to arrive early Wednesday morning. Temperatures for Monday will be in 60s through out the central coast, so keep those coats and umbrellas handy!