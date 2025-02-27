Two-time Olympian and Santa Barbara resident shares her eyewitness account of the Munich Massacre during the 1972 Olympics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Sunday is the biggest night in Hollywood. The Historical Drama, September 5, details the hostage crisis involving Israeli athletes during the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Jane Frederick, a highly decorated pentathlete and Santa Barbara resident, who competed in the 1972 Munich Olympics, was an eyewitness to the Munich Massacre.

Jane said, "I might have been damaged but I don't know. I don't feel damaged. I was given an incredible education in human nature... all sides of it.

After being invited to compete in the National Championship at the age of 13, Jane Frederick admits there was no denying she was born to be a track and field star.

At 17, Jane went to the University of Colorado and faced her share of adversity during the pre-title 9 era. The Athletic Director kicked her off the team and said women weren't allowed on the track.

Jane was steadfast in her goals. She said, "Okay if that's how I have to do it, when aren't you here? Because I'll jump the fence.

At 20, she was a pentathlete at the 1972 Olympics in Munich on the U.S. team, competing in her first international competition.

Jane was so excited. She remembers, "That day that we landed and went there and yeah its just its beyond excitement, I mean my God it's the Olympic Games and Munich, wow... it's just this pageantry and this excitement."

After the Opening Ceremony and completing her portion of the competition, Jane and a friend made plans to visit Innsbruck, Austria. They were unaware of the situation until they came down the mountain that day.

"There were these huge you know headlines on newspaper stands and we're like what does that say? wow, something happened," Jane recalls.

A group of Palestinian terrorists called "Black September" had invaded the Olympic Village and targeted athletes on the Israeli Olympic team.

Jane did not know what she was going home to. Upon arrival, police started to escort Jane and a few others to their apartments, but they were told to stop on an overpass.

"And then suddenly it was a pair of full buses that stopped right below me, opened their doors and out they came and they were... bloodied and bandaged and you know ski capped and all that," Jane said. She recalls what happened next vividly.

She said, "That one that I saw... I know which one it was because I recognized it so well because then of course they went to the airport... and when they got wind of the firefight, the sniper fight, he pulled the pin on that grenade and blew everybody up sitting right there. And what's what I saw."

She went back to her room, showered, and woke up to news that all the hostages were safe. But that turned out to be an inaccurate report by German officials. Just a few hours later, the truth came out that all 11 Israeli athletes were killed.

"You don't know what to do. You know you're eating your food and it doesn't taste like anything," Jane said.

A memorial was held after Olympic athletes, officials, and referees boycotted and refused to go on without acknowledging the tragedy.

"That was the other hard part," said Jane, "on that Thursday we marched back into my stadium where I had just competed."

She had completed her races, but stayed to support those who needed to compete after the memorial was held. She then took an early fight back home before the closing ceremony. She has a difficult time recalling the months following the massacre.

She continued, "Everybody in the United States had seen this thing that happened and you know Janey's there... so I don't even remember interacting with my family about it."

Jane did not talk about what she saw in Munich until the late 1990s. She befriended an elderly Jewish woman who was staying at Vista Del Monte in Santa Barbara with her mother who encouraged her to open up to the group of elderly people staying there. After politely declining for about a year, Jane decided to go for it.

"Standing there beginning to talk about I broke down... I mean of course I broke down. And also beginning to talk about it, and realizing in my own mind, to see myself standing there saying oh my God this is the first time I've ever told anyone. And I realized that my mother was hearing it for the first time. She didn't know," said Jane.

Opening up was healing for Jane. She maintains her optimism.

"I'm comfortable in the world because I don't know I'm just more of a witness and an observer than I am deeply affected, but I could still function and have a positive outlook," Jane added.

Jane has called Santa Barbara home since 1974. And the University of Colorado, the same University that once told her she couldn't run on their track, inducted her into their Hall of Fame in 2022.