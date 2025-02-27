Sweet 16! Gauchos make it 16 straight wins over rival Cal Poly

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Six different Gauchos recorded double-digit scoring performances in UC Santa Barbara's romping of Cal Poly Thursday night. The Gaucho Men's Basketball team (19-10, 11-7 Big West) won their 16th straight game against Cal Poly (11-18, 5-12 Big West).

FROM HEAD COACH JOE PASTERNACK

"First, I would like to thank our students; they were unbelievable tonight," said Pasternack. "The crowd was incredible; the community and the students really fueled us. We had a tough first half, with Stephan (Swenson) picking up three fouls. We sat him, and he did an unbelievable job after that."

HOW IT HAPPENED

UC Santa Barbara started the first half strong with a quick layup by Stephan Swenson, followed by a series of successful plays, including a 3-pointer by Colin Smith, which was assisted by Swenson. Jason Fontenet II made significant contributions with a fast break layup at and an assist for Deuce Turner's 3-pointer. Despite some turnovers, the Gauchos maintained a lead throughout the half, with Cole Anderson adding a 3-pointer and Deuce Turner contributing multiple points, including a fast break jumper. Santa Barbara ended the half ahead with a score of 47-42.

In the second half, UC Santa Barbara extended their lead with a strong offensive performance, scoring 49 points. Jason Fontenet II was instrumental early on, assisting Stephan Swenson's 3-pointer and contributing a layup at 12:35. Cole Anderson added to the momentum with a 3-pointer assisted by Deuce Turner, part of a sequence where the Gauchos capitalized on turnovers and fast breaks. Kenny Pohto's efforts in the paint were highlighted by a layup, followed by two successful free throws, helping Santa Barbara maintain a comfortable lead through the final horn.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

The Gauchos tied their season highs in assists and steals in the win over the Mustangs. The Gauchos assisted on 23 of their 34 made baskets and recorded 10 steals on 15 forced turnovers.

The Gauchos scored 90+ points for the fourth time this season. The Gauchos other three 90-point performances came in their first three games of the season.

UP NEXT

UC Santa Barbara will hit the road for their Saturday contest as they travel to Northridge, California, to take on CSUN. The Gauchos and Matadors will tip off at 5 p.m. inside the Premier America Credit Union Arena. For those unable to make the trip down, the game will be streamed through ESPN+.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).