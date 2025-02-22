Many people returned to the Tesla dealership in Santa Barbara to protest

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- A protest was held outside of Tesla in Santa Barbara in response to Elon Musks alliance with the Trump administration on cutting-cost measures.

“This is affecting all middle class Americans across the country, all the way up to probably the 95th percentile," said protest attendee Richard Elliott.

Since Musk was appointed as head of the Department of Government Efficiency many concerns have arisen on how fast things have been changing and the reduced federal spending, which has costed many Americans their jobs.

“Defunding and de-staffing federal land management agencies is putting all of us at risk from wildfires, from landslide,, from losing our natural resources like endangered species," said Ben Vizzachero, a recently fired Wildlife Biologist.



Every staff person at the Forest Service is involved in keeping us safe from wildfire and making sure these forest projects, whether it’s road maintenance or ecological restoration, get carried through to completion," said Vizzachero.

With their signs held high, a group of people lined the sidewalk in attendance for different reasons, but standing together for one reason: to keep people aware.



“A lot of people can’t do this, it doesn’t matter that we’re not that many people. We’re just trying to make people aware of what’s going on. And they can get a hold of their congressman and tell them to fight for us, you know," said Elliott.

Your Newschannel was told a protest will be held every Saturday at the Tesla dealership moving forward.