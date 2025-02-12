Zoe Saldaña receives American Riviera Award at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Actress Zoe Saldaña will be honored with the American Riviera Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Wednesday Night. Saldaña is set to receive her award at an in-person tribute in Santa Barbara.

Saldaña is a well known actress who has starred in some of the biggest films to hit the box office including Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek. Saldaña is being honored for her latest film, Emilia Pérez.

The film starring Saldaña swept the Oscar nominations with a total of 13 including Best Picture – a record for a non-English film. Saldaña herself is up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

The American Riviera Award is given to actors with outstanding achievement in American film. Past recipients include Mark Ruffalo, Quentin Tarantino, Sandra Bullock, and Brenden Fraser.

Saldaña's Emilia Pérez costars Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón were also honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival with Virtuosos Awards.