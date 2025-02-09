Football fans on State Street Santa Barbara react to new Super Bowl Champions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Joyful cheers filled State Street as many chanted "E-A-G-L-E-S!" The National Football League crowned a new Super Bowl Champion.

Kansas City Chiefs fans walked out in silent, while others were met with frustration.

EVIE RUSTEBERG,

"Get your stuff together, we're tired of watching you lose," said Chiefs fan Evie Rusterberg. "Like you made it all the way to the superbowl not for no reason, like you're suppose to show up and show out."

Many restaurants were full of fans whether it be for the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs, but Sunday night Eagles fans celebrated a win this time after losing to the Chiefs two years ago.

Super Bowl is great business for bars and restaurants especially this time of the year.

"People come in around like an hour and a half before the game, (it was) pretty slow in the beginning but we had a pretty good turnout," said Institution Ale Manager Anthony Marin. "I mean it's been pretty slow for the slow season right now for winter, but as far as today, we had a lot of people come out for the football game. "

Once Super Bowl halftime performer Kendrick Lamar took the stage, dancing and echoes of cheers filled the restaurants.

"So excited, love Kendrick Lamar he's a great symbol for Los Angeles and he brings great music," said William Andrew.

When asked which football team Andrews was rooting for, his response was no surprise.

"it's gotta be Eagles, the eagles is the best team that's ever. They have great players, we got Barkley he's a great guy. You know just expecting great things today." said Andrew.