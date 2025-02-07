U.S. Premiere of Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga-Chapter 2 shined at Santa Barbara Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - "it's our story, it's a journey and women run right down the middle of it," said Kevin Costner as he made his way down the red carpet for the U.S. premiere of Horizon: An American Saga- Chapter 2 at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

It was a star-studded night as many showed up in support of Costner and the film that first premiered at the 81st Venice Film Festival in September.

"I'm so grateful to the film festival, to my own community, literally that would support this film, and give me this opportunity to show it," said Costner. "I think the people that will watch tonight will understand its value to them emotionally."

The film is about the settlement of the American west and it stars Kevin Costner who is also the director, a producer and a co-writer.

"This is absolutely his passion project, you can see it in every word he brings into this, every actor just establishes the plot so perfectly," said Horizon: An American Saga- Chapter 2 Actress Georgia Macphail "I mean you can just tell that it's something that he's been so passionate about."

Costner is known for his roles in The Bodyguard, The Highwaymen, and more recently Yellowstone.

"I can remember being a kid on Friday nights going to see his movies. so for me, I was already a fan," said actor Luke Wilson. "And then when I got a little older, and learned that he was a real filmmaker, too, not just you know a guy I looked up to as a kid on the big screen that yeah, he's a really impressive guy."

A line full of Costner fans and Horizon: An American Saga fans went far down the street. One attendee at the festival who was an extra in the movie that was filmed in Utah said he had been waiting two years for the premiere and explained what it was like working with Costner

"He was very gracious, very kind and he didn't seem to put himself above anybody," said Jeremy Barney. "So it was, when you meet somebody of that caliber you have expectations and he exceeded them anyways."

The excitement and celebrations continue next week for the Santa Barbara Film Festival and Your Newschannel will have more coverage.