COVID-19 cases on the rise in Santa Barbara County, California and United States

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Two weeks after the Fourth of July weekend and new COVID-19 cases have jumped. Between Sunday through Wednesday Santa Barbara County Public Health stated there were 162 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. 64 cases in Santa Barbara alone.

Cases in Santa Barbara County have been climbing slowly since the June 15 reopening. There were 36 new cases on July 10 and 50 more on July 15.

Public Health officials said many of the new cases are among those who are unvaccinated. Santa Barbara County has about 150,000 eligible residents, 39.2%, who are not fully vaccinated.

People in Santa Barbara County are concerned the county might follow Los Angeles County, which started requiring anyone over two years old to wear a mask indoors. LA County has a seven-day new case average of 1,761. That’s ten times higher than June 4, 163 seven-day average.

Around the country, new cases have quadrupled since bottoming out in mid-June. Florida is seeing the biggest spike with 24,017 new cases on July 20. And a seven-day average of 8,107.