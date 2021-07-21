Santa Barbara County winery walking to raise money for mental health

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Alma Rosa Winery is preparing to take 10,000 steps to help those with mental health issues. The winery and vineyard will host their second annual Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction fundraiser Saturday, July 24.

This is will be the second fundraiser and first in-person event for this walking fundraiser. Last year the event was virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event had an interactive app for those walking.

The 2021 Peace of Mind event will be approximately 10,000 steps or 4.5 miles across the Alma Rosa estate. The funds will benefit two organizations the Mental Wellness Center and One Mind. The goal is to raise over $140,000.

For more information about how to register to walk or to donate visit Alma Rosa’s website.