Marian Regional Medical Center opens new Pediatric Emergency Department in Santa Maria

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Marian Regional Medical Center is opening a new Pediatric Emergency Department.

This was generously sponsored by Rancho Guadalupe, LLC.

The new addition of the 2,000 square foot facility will include seven pediatric beds, a nurse's station and a newly designed lobby.

The added beds brings the total Emergency Department beds to 42.

This includes private adult rooms.

Hospital leaders and donors will unveil the new Rancho Guadalupe Pediatric Emergency Department Friday morning.



