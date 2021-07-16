Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 9:28 am
Published 9:35 am

Marian Regional Medical Center opens new Pediatric Emergency Department in Santa Maria

Patricia Martellotti/KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Marian Regional Medical Center is opening a new Pediatric Emergency Department.

This was generously sponsored by Rancho Guadalupe, LLC. 

The new addition of the 2,000 square foot facility will include seven pediatric beds, a nurse's station and a newly designed lobby.

The added beds brings the total Emergency Department beds to 42.

This includes private adult rooms.

Hospital leaders and donors will unveil the new Rancho Guadalupe Pediatric Emergency Department Friday morning.


California / Community / Lifestyle / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content