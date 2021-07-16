Local health mask guidance could change as COVID numbers continue to rise

Top Stories

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A new guidance from the Bay Area to recommend wearing a mask indoors comes just one day after Los Angeles County required all of its residents, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors.

The guidance in the Bay Area and L.A. County gives questions to the local counties on their stance of the mask mandates.

In Santa Barbara County, the Public Health Department is staying vigilant in assessing infect rates and for the public to continue following California safety guidelines.

Santa Barbara County is recommending a mask indoors, but not requiring it.

San Luis Obispo County is relatively the same in its position.

Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County health officer states they are "continuing to keep [their] eyes on the numbers. [They] have much less disease transmission going on here than it is in L.A. right now."

She continues by explaining how "it is absolutely a necessity for people who are not vaccinated at this time, that indoors, they wear a mask."

SLO County, like Santa Barbara, is recommending it but not requiring it.