Guadalupe among top 10 city finalists in the nation for T-Mobile’s $3 Million Hometown Techover Contest

Top Stories

GUADALUPE, Calif. - The city of Guadalupe is one of ten cities in the nation for T-Mobile's HomeTown Techover Contest.

T‑Mobile is going Un‑carrier on one small town with a tech upgrade valued at $3 million.

T-Mobile representatives describe this as a once-in-a-lifetime chance for one small town to get a multi-million-dollar Techover and take center stage as the belle of the 5G ball.

Guadalupe city leaders say this is one of the biggest recognitions the city has received.

They say they are thrilled as this comes during the city's 75 anniversary.

As part of the celebration for being a finalist, T-Mobile is offering 500 residents free meals throughout Thursday morning.