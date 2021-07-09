Local peer support crews added to the front line of firefighting and response efforts

Top Stories

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs are as committed to the wellness of their front line responders as they are to every call for service. They go hand in hand.

A relatively new team of peer support firefighters have been trained to respond to the needs of first responders who have dealt with serious calls and traumatic incidents.

Chief Kevin Taylor with the Montecito Fire department says the counseling is available in a confidential way on multiple levels.

It can be with a designated co-worker, or advanced to a clinical specialist.

He has seen the difference. Taylor says the physical and mental wellness of a firefighters is essential and the peer support is now an added asset.

Currently several firefighters both active and retired are in Florida offering peer support to the front line responders working on the recent devastating multi-story condo complex. It has multiple fatalities.

One of the responders is Tony Pighetti who recently retired from Santa Barbara City Fire and he leads the regional team on the ground now in Florida. It also includes representatives from the Oxnard Fire department.

This has area experienced many mass casualty calls for service over the last 25 years including the Montecito mudflow, the La Conchita mudslides, the Conception boat disaster, and Isla Vista attacks.

