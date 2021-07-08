129 stray pets picked up by Animal Services since start of July

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County Animal Services received a total of 129 stray animals, a mix of dogs and cats since the start of July.

Of those, 39 additional animals have arrived since Tuesday.

Of the 129 that were received, 60 are still waiting at Animal Services for their owners.

“Part of the problem is that people don’t know where to look for their animal if it goes missing,” SBCAS director Angela Yates said. “We really want people to understand that our shelters are the place to come looking if you’ve lost your animal.”

It typically costs $100 to $300 to reclaim a pet, but the shelters have waived the fee through Saturday.

Pets not yet microchipped will be sent home with a free microchip as well.

A total of 48 animals were collected by their owners.

Typically just 17% of strays are reunited with owners, Animal Services posted on its Facebook page, though Fourth of July could be an exception.

Ms. Wiebe recommends people knock on neighbors’ doors when they find a stray pet. Most pets are found within a mile of home.

They should also post on Nextdoor, Facebook groups and other social media platforms with pictures of the animal, she said. Nextdoor also has a directory of neighborhood pets with owners’ contact information.

If people still can’t find a stray pet’s owner, then taking the pet to Animal Services is the next step.

Pets registered in the county receive an ID tag with a QR code people can scan to find the owner’s information.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services displays strays on a lost-and-found page, updated every 30 minutes. Animals have a five-day hold before they are posted for adoption.

To look through the strays at Animal Services, click here.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More information, video and pictures will be added here later today.)