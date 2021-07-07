Santa Barbara City College hosting 6 COVID-19 vaccination clinics to vaccinate students and the community
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara City College is working to get its students vaccinated before fall classes. The college is host six vaccination clinics this month. The clinics are open to anyone 12-years-old or older.
The clinics will be:
Wed. July 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thurs. July 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sat. July 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sun. July 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wed. July 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thurs. July 29, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Santa Barbara County Public Health will be administering the vaccines. No appointment is necessary.
Students who get a shot at one of the six clinics will receive a $25 dollar gift card to the campus store.
The clinics will be on the SBCC’s Physical Education building patio. Masks are required.
