Santa Barbara City College hosting 6 COVID-19 vaccination clinics to vaccinate students and the community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara City College is working to get its students vaccinated before fall classes. The college is host six vaccination clinics this month. The clinics are open to anyone 12-years-old or older.

The clinics will be:

Wed. July 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thurs. July 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sat. July 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sun. July 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wed. July 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thurs. July 29, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Public Health will be administering the vaccines. No appointment is necessary.

Students who get a shot at one of the six clinics will receive a $25 dollar gift card to the campus store.

The clinics will be on the SBCC’s Physical Education building patio. Masks are required.