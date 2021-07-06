Covid-19 Delta variant mutates to Delta Plus as California reopens

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Delta variant has been stated as a concern by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

It has also been known to increase transmissibility.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed the Delta variant has been detected in Santa Barbara County.

Now, a new version of the Delta variant called the "Delta Plus" has been detected in the US.

In light of the new variants, health experts in Santa Barbara County share how to maintain safety for the community.

The Delta variant also leaves children vulnerable to COVID-19.

Those ages 2 to 11 who have not yet been approved for the vaccine.