today at 11:31 am
Published 11:39 am

Surfing etiquette is vital to know for summer and the holiday weekend

Reed Harmon / KEYT

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The water is going to be filled with folks this summer and this holiday weekend.

Surfing, being a competitive sport, has become a developing topic amongst the community in regards to the rights and wrongs of the ocean.

With inexperienced surfers taking waves, there is a caution to not cross any veterans in the process.

Pismo Beach, for example, is a congested beach with many boards and different levels of skill for the sport, so learning the basic rules and etiquettes can be beneficial for all levels.

