Shoppers can earn bonus gift cards in participating ‘Buy Local Program’ businesses in Grover Beach
GROVER BEACH, Calif. — Shoppers in Grover Beach can earn bonus gift cards when purchasing items or services from participating businesses in the Buy Local program.
When a shopper or diner spends $100 or more at Grover Beach small businesses they can upload their receipts and select from a list of 29 participating Grover Beach businesses to receive a gift card for $25. The Chamber will also add a surprise bonus gift card. To claim the gift cards, shoppers need to upload their receipts totaling $100 or more to southcountychambers.com and choose their preferred gift card. The participating businesses include retail, restaurant, brewery, winery, fitness, and salon/personal services sector.
Once shoppers claim their gift cards, the selected gift card, and the bonus gift card, will be mailed to the recipient within one to two weeks.
Local residents and visitors canchoose from among 29 different free gift cards to participating Grover Beach businesses by shopping, dining, and supporting salon/personal care as well as fitness services in Grover Beach. These gift cards will be available as supplies last.
Shoppers can choose free $25 gift cards from among these 29 participating businesses (while supplies last):
- 8575 Perfetto Caffe
- Bittersweet Brewing Company
- Brass & Needle Beauty Bar
- Chameleon Style for the Home
- Exfoliate Skin Therapy
- First Class Seconds
- Fuego
- Grand Inspirations Home Furnishings & Decor
- Grover Station Grill
- Julia's Juice Bar
- La Casita Mexican Restaurant
- Let's Wing It
- Mike's Record Rack
- Monarch Grove Winery
- Nan's Pre-Owned Books
- Pardon My French Bakery
- Red Bee Coffee
- Rib Line by the Beach
Due to the overwhelming success of the Grover Beach Buy Local gift card program, the new limit for redemption amounts is $200 in gift cards (for $800 worth of receipts).
- Salt & Stone Salon (formerly Tutta Bella Salon)
- Second Chances Resale Store
- Shamrock Thrift Shop
- Shear Elegance
- Studio 150
- Studio 805 Salon
- Surfside Deli
- The Spoon Trade
- Trinity Cyclery
- Umi Sushi Pacifica
- Yamato
