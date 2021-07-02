Shoppers can earn bonus gift cards in participating ‘Buy Local Program’ businesses in Grover Beach

Top Stories

GROVER BEACH, Calif. — Shoppers in Grover Beach can earn bonus gift cards when purchasing items or services from participating businesses in the Buy Local program.

When a shopper or diner spends $100 or more at Grover Beach small businesses they can upload their receipts and select from a list of 29 participating Grover Beach businesses to receive a gift card for $25. The Chamber will also add a surprise bonus gift card. To claim the gift cards, shoppers need to upload their receipts totaling $100 or more to southcountychambers.com and choose their preferred gift card. The participating businesses include retail, restaurant, brewery, winery, fitness, and salon/personal services sector.

Once shoppers claim their gift cards, the selected gift card, and the bonus gift card, will be mailed to the recipient within one to two weeks.

Local residents and visitors canchoose from among 29 different free gift cards to participating Grover Beach businesses by shopping, dining, and supporting salon/personal care as well as fitness services in Grover Beach. These gift cards will be available as supplies last.

Shoppers can choose free $25 gift cards from among these 29 participating businesses (while supplies last):

8575 Perfetto Caffe

Bittersweet Brewing Company

Brass & Needle Beauty Bar

Chameleon Style for the Home

Exfoliate Skin Therapy

First Class Seconds

Fuego

Grand Inspirations Home Furnishings & Decor

Grover Station Grill

Julia's Juice Bar

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

Let's Wing It

Mike's Record Rack

Monarch Grove Winery

Nan's Pre-Owned Books

Pardon My French Bakery

Red Bee Coffee

Rib Line by the Beach

Due to the overwhelming success of the Grover Beach Buy Local gift card program, the new limit for redemption amounts is $200 in gift cards (for $800 worth of receipts).