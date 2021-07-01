Fourth of July motorists beware CHP officers are looking for speeding and reckless drivers

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — 47.7 million motorists are expected to hit the roads for the Fourth of July weekend. That’s according to AAA’s travel forecast. That’s about 40% more than 2020 and only 2.5% fewer than 2019. AAA estimated 37.1 million drivers were on the road for Memorial Day weekend.

With more cars on the road, California Highway Patrol officers are planning to be busy. They said they will be looking for speedy, reckless and intoxicated drivers.

CHP officers state on average every day, around 28 people are killed in crashes in the United States due to impaired drivers. And officers want to make sure people’s holiday weekend stays fun, not deadly.

CHP officers add seatbelts save lives. Over this year’s Memorial Day Weekend, 35 people died in crashes in California. Among those, 22 were not wearing a seatbelt.

Officers also made 979 arrests throughout California for driving under the influence. That was a 14.6% percent increase from Memorial Day Weekend in 2020.

If you see a reckless or possible drunk driver on the road, officers encourage you to call 9-1-1 and maintain your distance.