Santa Barbara Police receiving extra Alzheimer’s response training

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara police officers are training to better help those with Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia. The Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter to help train their officers.

Officers will receive training on how to better respond and understand calls for those at-risk and their caregivers.

In a press release, a spokesman for the department wrote SPBD officers respond to dementia cases. Those cases include missing people and other situations dangerous for those at-risk.

“We need to adapt and evolve as an agency,” said Sergeant Stephanie Trujillo. “I believe this training will help us better communicate and interact with members of our community living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, as well as their families.”

The department received its first round of training on June 22 and 23. They expect to receive an additional round later this year.