5 motorcyclists have died on South Coast roads in the last month, 2 on Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Fatal crashes involving motorcyclists have increased in the last month. There have been five along the South Coast since May 30. Four of those crashes were in Santa Barbara County and one in Ventura County.

Two of the crashes involved the motorcyclist hitting the center divider of the highway. Two others involved a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. And the other crash Santa Maria Police officers said they only found the motorcyclists when they responded to the call.

California Highway Patrol officers encourage drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists. Check mirrors and blind spots often, especially before changing lanes or turning. And for drivers to be extra careful to avoid collisions with motorcycles because they’re highly likely to cause injury or death.