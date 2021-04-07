San Luis Obispo County opens vaccine appointments to residents 16 and up

Top Stories

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - More residents in San Luis Obispo County are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Wednesday that any county residents over the age of 16 can receive a vaccine, effective immediately.

The increased eligibility adds 54,000 San Luis Obispo County residents to the existing registry, public health said.

“This is a milestone we have been looking to for the past year and I encourage everyone in our community – including those who have been eligible for some time – to take this opportunity, get the vaccine, and help put this pandemic behind us,” said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge at SLO County public health operated vaccination clinics. The Public Health Department says it has enough vaccine supply to administer about 9,000 first doses next week at one of three mass vaccination clinics.

Residents under the age of 18 will be required to receive the Pfizer vaccine due to FDA regulations. People under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get vaccinated at county clinics.

SLO County public health officials said the county will continue to prioritize those at higher risk for COVID-19 complications based on age and health conditions.

Santa Barbara County announced it was opening vaccine eligibility to those 16 and up earlier this week.

For assistance signing up for SLO County’s appointment registry, call the Phone Assistance Center at 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280.

For more questions about COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County, click here.