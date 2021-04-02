Sunny drive-in movies during Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Lighting is drastically different at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Most of the movies are playing with the lights, well one giant light, still on, the sun. Organizers took that into account when they designed the 15-foot by 30-foot screens that are showing the movies.

During Friday morning’s first movie “My First Summer” the audience had an extra coastal element, fog. For the most part, the movie was easy to watch with the fog and sun. However, during some of the darker scenes of the movie, it was difficult to fully make out what was happening.

Thursday was the first full day of films at the tandem drive-in theaters. Eight films are showing each day. Four at the Cliffside Drive-In and four at the Stadium Drive-In.

For a list of movie screenings and tickets visit SBIFF’s website.