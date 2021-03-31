SBIFF making final preparations before premiering on Santa Barbara’s waterfront

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Lights, camera, pull forward. The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is making its final preparations before it debuts the 2021 festival Wednesday evening. The first movie, The Invisible Valley, is already sold-out.

Due to COVID-19, the film festival will look drastically different. Ushers are being trained on how to park cars for a drive-in movie, rather than escort viewers to their seats in the theater.

To sign-up for tickets, you have to go online at 8 a.m. the day before to make your reservation.