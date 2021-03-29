Cal Poly opts out of the remainder of spring football season

Top Stories

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly will not play their remaining three games of the spring football season as they are opting out effective immediately.

The Mustangs have suffered several season-ending injuries and many seniors have also decided to defer their spring enrollment until the fall so that they can play a full season.

Cal Poly said they would only have 49 players available for this Saturday's game at Northern Arizona which is below the Big Sky Conference requirement to compete in a game.

The Mustangs were 0-3 this spring under new head coach Beau Baldwin and they were not competitive in their last two games losing to UC Davis 73-24 and Eastern Washington 62-10.

"The health, safety and well-being of our football student-athletes is the only factor in our decision to end this season early — a decision reached after careful consideration with members of our coaching staff; President Armstrong and university senior leadership; and medical personnel," Oberhelman said. "This will allow our young men to remain safe and prepare academically and athletically for the fall 2021 season."

"Despite the shutdown of all activities for that period and shorter preparation window, everyone in our program was committed to playing a Big Sky schedule this spring," said Baldwin. "Everyone in our program remains committed, but I support this decision in the interest of the health and wellness of our students."

"In the end, the health and safety of our student-athletes must always be our top priority," Baldwin said. "We look forward to getting healthy in the coming months and are excited for what should be a memorable fall 2021 campaign."

Besides this Saturday's game at Northern Arizona, Cal Poly will not play home games against UC Davis on April 10 and Weber State April 17.

Cal Poly Athletics contributed to this article.