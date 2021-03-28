Good Space seeking helping hand from City of Goleta

Top Stories

GOLETA, Calif. — Many people are still working outside the office.

Yet, that’s not stopping ideas and innovation from crossing paths at Good Space in Goleta.

Longtime local Mika Silverman aims to aid the community through her coworking space.

“There are connections that wouldn’t happen without a space like this,” the owner of Good Space said. “Eventually those conversations lead to new ideas and companies.”

The work station is a peaceful place for people to get the job done.

September Riharb works for True Digital Surgery and has been utilizing the space as her company expands.

“It allowed us as a local startup to have flex space, so that we could have overflow here,” she said. “In here, everyone has good working situations.”

Since opening in February of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the company's business model.

“The numbers just don’t work at 25% capacity,” Silverman said. “We need to be at least 60% capacity in order to survive.”

If things don’t turn around soon, she may be forced to sell her space.

“If I had to sell to a national chain, they won’t care about Goleta,”Silverman said. “They’re not going to do what it takes to foster that innovation.”

“Without it, you really don’t have that perfect location for continuing to foster the creativity that we have in this environment,” Riharb said.

This past week, Goleta mayor Paula Perotte was given an in-depth tour of the facility.

“It’s great because you’re able to network with other people, learn from other people and expand,” she said.

Silverman’s goal is to get the City of Goleta to invest in Good Space as a community resource.

“The thing about coworking spaces, incubators and innovation spaces is that they result in a multiplier effect that is greater than a single company,” she concluded.

Good Space is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make a reservation, visit their website.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More information, video and pictures will be added here later today.)