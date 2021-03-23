Community input needed for proposed 1,270 home and commercial development in Nipomo

Top Stories

NIPOMO, Calif. -- Community input is being sought by San Luis Obispo County for the proposed Dana Reserve development in Nipomo.

On Wednesday, the County is holding a virtual public workshop where the large-scale mixed-use development will be discussed.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for community members to learn about the mix of uses, recreation and open space conservation, trails, and design elements of the project.

The Dana Reserve site is a highly-visible 278-acre parcel located just south of Willow Road and adjacent to Highway 101.

The currently undeveloped property also borders Pomeroy Road at the southwest, Hetrick Avenue to the west, and Cherokee Place to the north.

The project proposes 1,270 residential units, 100,00-to-200,000 square feet of commercial and light industrial use space with a daycare center and a small satellite community college campus.

The plan also includes several miles of walking/biking/equestrian trails, open space, a large neighborhood park, a gathering community barn, and small pocket parks.

The Dana Reserve public workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24 at 5:30 p.m.

It will be broadcast on via Zoom. Click the link below to join the webinar:

https://rrmdesign.zoom.us/j/97125479289

Or iPhone one-tap : US: +16699006833,,97125479289# or +14086380968,,97125479289#

Or Telephone Dial: US: +1 669 900 6833

Webinar ID: 971 2547 9289

For more information about the Dana Reserve and the public workshop, click here.