World Dance for Humanity hits one-year mark with free daily dance classes

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — On March 19, 2020, one week after a state of emergency was declared in California, World Dance for Humanity — a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit — started offering free daily dance classes on Zoom to help people cope with the isolation, inertia, and anxiety brought on by the pandemic. They’ve been at it ever since, seven days a week. That’s 365 DAYS of connection and self-care, easily accessible to all.

The class participants, who come from across the country and around the world, have come to depend on this daily dose of exercise and camaraderie to stay sane, in-shape, inspired, and purposeful – without putting their health at risk.

Every day, 40 to 50 of all ages and abilities take the class – from those with limited mobility to seasoned dancers getting a full-body workout…and everybody in between. The class motto is: “Come as you are, dance as you desire.” It’s a unique opportunity to enjoy a lively, welcoming community that is completely virtual, and deeply personal…a chance for singles to dance like no one’s watching, for couples to cut a rug in their own living room, grandparents to groove with their grandkids.

Besides being free and open to everyone, what makes the class unique is the music. Instructor Janet Reineck (whose credentials include a Master’s in Dance Ethnology from UCLA and a PhD in Anthropology from UC Berkeley) takes her dancers on a new musical adventure each day. Her eclectic mix ranges from familiar pop and rock to exotic rhythms and sounds from distant lands: Afrobeat to Irish, Bollywood to Broadway, Mambo to Motown, Ragtime to R&B, Salsa to Swing.

The music is calculated to move the body and stir the soul, but it goes far beyond that, offering the dancers a way to witness and process the seismic events of our times: natural disasters, political tsunamis, and civil unrest at home and across the globe.

It also provides a space to pay attention to individual dancers, celebrating highs and helping them cope with loss. The class keeps people grateful, motivated and connected to each other, and to the world every day.

What also sets the class apart is its charity component: Every dollar donated by appreciative dancers is used to help people here at home — aid to the Santa Barbara Foodbank and 805Undocufund for local workers and their families— and in Rwanda, where World Dance for Humanity has been helping 12,000 Genocide survivors rebuild their lives.

In the past year, donations from Zoom dancers have enabled the organization to feed 7,000 Rwandans whose food ran dangerously low due to the COVID lockdown — lost income and restrictions on farming — a summer drought, and fall floods.

365 days of purpose, pleasure, and personal connection: a good recipe for contentment and continuity during trying times.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More information, video and pictures will be added here later today.)