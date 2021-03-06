Stearns Wharf bustling with business

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Locals and visitors alike enjoyed a warm and windy day at Stearns Wharf on Saturday afternoon.

A group of families waited in line at the Sea Center of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, which reopened outdoors this weekend.

The museum had been closed intermittently due to ongoing restrictions from state and local public health orders.

Foot traffic on the wharf was steady, as almost all restaurants had their outdoor dining areas full.

While indoor dining is still prohibited per the current health officer order, this wasn’t stopping hungry customers at Longboard's Grill, Moby Dick and the Santa Barbara Shellfish Company and Char West.

At the end of the wharf, plenty of people cast their fishing lines into the sea while patiently waiting for a bite.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More information, video and pictures will be added here later today.)