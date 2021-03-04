Santa Barbara County in final stages of completing ReSource Center

Top Stories

GOLETA, Calif. — A two-year project near Gaviota is almost complete. When finished Santa Barbara County’s ReSource Center will be able to recycle 85% more waste. It will also reuse emitted gas as fuel.

The facility will sort trash, recycling and green waste from Summerland to parts of the Santa Ynez Valley. Then sell back recyclables to companies across the United States.

The plant’s goal is to salvage and rescue recyclables before they go to the landfill. The resource workers’ goals are to help the plant achieve its goal and encourage the community to reduce using products that produce waste. And rather choose to use products they can reuse.

To see what can and cannot be recycled and how to best discard waste visit Santa Barbara County’s Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division’s website.