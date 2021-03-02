Central Coast health experts weigh in on new Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The U.S. will get a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration approved a Johnson & Johnson shot.

This shot works with just one dose instead of two.

According to the FDA, J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against serious illness, hospitalizations and death.

J&J says several million doses will be shipped to states in the next week.

J&J expects to ship 100 million doses by this summer.

One major advantage to the J&J vaccine is that it can last three months in the refrigerator as opposed to the Pfizer and Moderna options, which must be frozen.

According to the FDA, there are no serious side effects.

The main effects include flu-like fever, fatigue and headache.

Health experts in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties will weigh in on how this single dose will help speed vaccinations on NewsChannel 12.