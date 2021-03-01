Carpinteria man creates ‘COVIDSAFE21’ bracelets

Top Stories

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — A man from Carpinteria has printed 1,000 rubber bracelets with the words “#COVIDSAFE21” to give for free to those who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Mark Mutal thought of the idea while relaxing in his condo’s hot tub with his wife Olivia.

A neighbor had cautiously asked to join while offering to sit on the other side of the spa.

However, he assured his neighbor — who had been vaccinated — that his wife had also received both doses of the vaccine.

They then began chatting about their experiences.

Mutal wished there was a visual way to indicate if people were vaccinated and decided that bracelets were the perfect solution.

Last month, he ordered 1,000 rubber bracelets and began handing them out to his co-workers and friends.

To reach people outside his circle, he created a website, where individuals can request a bracelet for free.

He has shipped these bracelets as far away as New York, Oregon and beyond.

