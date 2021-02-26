Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County Sheriff encouraging literacy during virtual Read Across America Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — On March 2, the country celebrates Read Across America Day. The day was chosen to remember the birthday of famous children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel, more commonly known by his pen name, Dr. Seuss.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff has teamed up with a handful of deputies to read children’s books for the community. The Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, Raquel Zick, said normally deputies and the Sheriff read in-person at schools. Due to COVD-19 precautions, the event will be virtual this year.

The Sheriff will read “I Can Believe In Myself”. Two deputies will read “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” in English and Spanish. A medical staffer reads “While We Can't Hug”. And a K9 officer will read “The Koala Who Could”.

Scott Sheahen

Scott Sheahen is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Scott, click here.

