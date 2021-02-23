Santa Barbara County resumes vaccination clinics after pause due to winter weather across the U.S.

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Lines of patients looking for their COVID-19 vaccine reformed at Santa Barbara City College’s Wake Center. Last week Santa Barbara County Public Health had to cancel three clinics due to a delay in shipment. The shipments were grounded due to severe winter weather across the country. The canceled clinics were in Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Tuesday the Public Health mobile clinic was doing double duty to catch up from last week. Health officials said they received their last week’s supply on Monday, along with this week’s supply. And they hope no more future delays will cause future cancelations.

Those who received their vaccine a week late said they were relieved to get the dose. They said they received a letter and a phone call about the cancelation and their appointment rescheduling.

To find out when it’s your turn to get a vaccine call 2-1-1 or visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health website.