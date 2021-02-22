Students aim to avoid COVID-19 learning loss

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — As the spring semester carries on, many students are struggling while dealing with distance learning.

New research shows that the longer at-home learning lasts, the more kids are at risk of COVID-19 learning loss.

If Santa Barbara County’s adjusted case rate remains below 25 new cases per 100,000 residents, public elementary schools could reopen this Wednesday.

However, middle school and high school-aged students must continue online instruction for the foreseeable future.

As we reach the one-year anniversary of public schools closing in-person instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic, the continued challenges of distance learning won't disappear because the calendar flipped.

