Community members fly banner to show support for Lompoc prisoners

LOMPOC, Calif. — Advocacy groups and family members of inmates have planned a plane flyover with a banner expressing support for incarcerated individuals in Lompoc this afternoon.

This is part of an ongoing effort to bring awareness to those inside the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, which has experienced several outbreaks of COVID-19 since March 2020.

Originally hundreds of balloons were set to be released into the sky this afternoon.

However, Heal the Ocean stepped in with a plane in order to divert people from mylar balloons that could travel into waterways.

People will begin gathering at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 21 at Ryon Memorial Park, located at 800 W. Ocean Ave., where the biodegradable balloons will be released.

Speakers from the community will offer their messages at 12:45 p.m., followed by the plane flyover at 1 p.m.

This event is organized to let Lompoc FCC inmates know they are not forgotten.

Since the pandemic began, two separate protests were organized in order to bring national attention to the prison's coronavirus outbreak.

