Children’s Park in Isla Vista looking for public’s help in design

ISLA VISTA, Calif. — The Children’s Park in Isla Vista is planning to get a facelift. The park on Camino Del Sur was built in the 1970s and most recently got a renovation in 1997. Now the Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District are looking public comments in the next phase of the renovations.

Saturday February 20 there will be a Zoom meeting for public engagement. Click here to learn how to sign up for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Zoom.

This will be the fourth public comment period for the park. During the first three the top priority listed were playgrounds, lighting, landscape, walkways, BBQ pits, restrooms and benches.

The park district plans to apply for up to a $8.5 million dollar grant for the renovation project.